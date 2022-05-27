Almost 167.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 28,782 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 200,112,862.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 224 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,053,894.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 277 to 5,894,380.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 156,565.