Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 43 to 155,464. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 2,400 COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 April 2022 16:28
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,026,324.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,415 to 5,788,714.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 43 to 155,464.

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

With an additional 3.5 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Jakarta on April 3, the United States (US) has donated 35.8 million doses to Indonesia and over a half billion vaccines to more than 110 countries in every region of the world. 
 
As of March 17, the US has delivered over 500 million COVID-19 vaccines globally—more doses than any other nation. 
 
For every vaccine administered in the United States, nearly one more has been shipped overseas. 
 
(WAH)
