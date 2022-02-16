English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 137.4 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 February 2022 21:45
Jakarta: Some 837,447 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 137,485,375, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, 242,795 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 188,833,480.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government today recorded 64,718 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,966,046.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 25,386 to 4,375,234.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 167 to 145,622.
 
(WAH)
