Over 137.4 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 242,795 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 188,833,480.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government today recorded 64,718 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,966,046.
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 25,386 to 4,375,234.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 167 to 145,622.