Surya Paloh, AHY Meet at Wisma Nusantara

The NasDem Party leader said that he and the eldest son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) discussed various things during the meeting.
"He plans to travel in the end of the year," said Surya Paloh.
Regarding the potential coalition between NasDem Party, the Democratic Party and PKS ahead of the 2024 general elections, Surya Paloh said that the three political parties are still conducting talks.
According to him, the development of the talks between the three political parties is very positive.
"What is clear is that a good relationship has been established, which has strengthened the spirit," he said.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?