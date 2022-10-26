English  
General Chairman of NasDem Party, Surya Paloh and General Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. (Photo: medcom.id/anggi tondi)
General Chairman of NasDem Party, Surya Paloh and General Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. (Photo: medcom.id/anggi tondi)

Surya Paloh, AHY Meet at Wisma Nusantara

Anggi Tondi Martaon, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 October 2022 16:05
Jakarta: General Chairman of NasDem Party, Surya Paloh, held a meeting with the General Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) at Wisma Nusantara, Thamrin, Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.
 
The NasDem Party leader said that he and the eldest son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) discussed various things during the meeting.
 
"He plans to travel in the end of the year," said Surya Paloh.
 
Regarding the potential coalition between NasDem Party, the Democratic Party and PKS ahead of the 2024 general elections, Surya Paloh said that the three political parties are still conducting talks.
 
According to him, the development of the talks between the three political parties is very positive.
 
"What is clear is that a good relationship has been established, which has strengthened the spirit," he said.

