Southwest Papua Acting Governor Inaugurated

"The holder of the acting governorship has been decided through processes required by law, which is the (candidate) proposal phase and the final assessment presided over by Mr. President," Karnavian said here on Friday.
The minister then asked the new acting governor to do his best while leading the new province according to the oath that he read at his inauguration.
"Acting Governor Mr. Muhammad Musa'ad, we ask the mandate given by the Almighty God and by the president to you to be used as well as possible and as sincerely as possible," he said.
Karnavian also asked the acting governor to help maintain security and political stability in the new province and collaborate with stakeholders in the province, including regional leaders, district heads and mayors, and the regional legislature.
The minister also urged Musa'ad to maintain cordial relations with West Papua as the "mother province" of Southwest Papua.
The acting governor is expected to act promptly to select provincial officials, including the regional secretary and Regional Financial and Asset Management Agency (BPKAD) officials, he said.
"A team from the ministry has been activated earlier to ready (Southwest Papua’s provincial administration) and work together with regional heads, including mayors and district heads within Southwest Papua," Karnavian informed.
The House of Representatives (DPR) passed the Southwest Papua Province Bill into law during the parliament's plenary session on November 17, thereby officiating the new province.
In his report, DPR Commission II legislator Guspardi Gaus said that the formation of Southwest Papua would serve as a solution to ongoing conflicts in the region and expedite regional development.
He informed that the formation of the new province, as per Article 93 of Government Regulation No. 106 of 2021, aims to expedite uniform development, improve public services, enhance the residents' livelihoods, and boost the dignity of the Papuan people.