Houses Damaged following Strong Earthquake in Tanimbar Islands Regency

"The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) continues to monitor and coordinate with the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD)," BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a media release on Tuesday.
According to BNPB, at least 15 houses and 2 education facilities were damaged by the earthquake. The education facilities are Saumlaki Christian Middle School and Saumlaki 1 Public High School.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Based on information from the Tanimbar Islands Regency BPBD, local residents felt strong tremors for 3 to 5 seconds. Many residents left their homes after the earthquake took place.
After the earthquake, the Tanimbar Islands Regency BPBD coordinated with village and sub-district officials. In addition, the officers reminded residents to remain vigilant.
BNPB also appealed to local governments and residents to remain vigilant against potential aftershocks. In addition, residents were also asked not to be easily provoked by fake news or hoaxes on social media.
"Get the latest post-earthquake information only from BMKG, BNPB or local BPBD," he stated.