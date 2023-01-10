English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The earthquake occurred on Tuesday at 00.47 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) or 02.47 local time. (Photo: BNPB)
The earthquake occurred on Tuesday at 00.47 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) or 02.47 local time. (Photo: BNPB)

Houses Damaged following Strong Earthquake in Tanimbar Islands Regency

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 January 2023 10:59
Jakarta: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 damaged a number of houses in Tanimbar Islands Regency, Maluku Province. The earthquake occurred on Tuesday at 00.47 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) or 02.47 local time.
 
"The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) continues to monitor and coordinate with the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD)," BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
According to BNPB, at least 15 houses and 2 education facilities were damaged by the earthquake. The education facilities are Saumlaki Christian Middle School and Saumlaki 1 Public High School.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Based on information from the Tanimbar Islands Regency BPBD, local residents felt strong tremors for 3 to 5 seconds. Many residents left their homes after the earthquake took place.
 
After the earthquake, the Tanimbar Islands Regency BPBD coordinated with village and sub-district officials. In addition, the officers reminded residents to remain vigilant.
 
BNPB also appealed to local governments and residents to remain vigilant against potential aftershocks.  In addition, residents were also asked not to be easily provoked by fake news or hoaxes on social media. 
 
"Get the latest post-earthquake information only from BMKG, BNPB or local BPBD," he stated.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The construction is being carried out in the villages of Sirnagalih and Murnisari for residents. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Prepares 2 Permanent Housing Sites for Cianjur Quake's Victims: BNPB

Govt Targets Completing Cianjur Quake Victims' Houses before Eid

Anak Krakatau Volcano Erupts, Spews 3,000m Column of Ash

BACA JUGA
A Child or Young Person Died Every 4.4 Seconds in 2021: UN Report

A Child or Young Person Died Every 4.4 Seconds in 2021: UN Report

English
children
19 Disaster Affected-Regions in South Sulawesi Get BNPB Aid

19 Disaster Affected-Regions in South Sulawesi Get BNPB Aid

English
disaster
Sports Minister Welcomes Anyone Seeking PSSI Chairperson Bid

Sports Minister Welcomes Anyone Seeking PSSI Chairperson Bid

English
sports
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Venna Melinda Sebut Ferry Irawan Ngamuk Bila Urusan Ranjang Tak Terpenuhi
Hiburan

Venna Melinda Sebut Ferry Irawan Ngamuk Bila Urusan Ranjang Tak Terpenuhi

Jadwal dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Bola Malam Ini: Man United vs Charlton Athletic, Inter vs Parma
Olahraga

Jadwal dan Link Live Streaming Bola Malam Ini: Man United vs Charlton Athletic, Inter vs Parma

Penjelasan Kemnaker Jawab Keresahan Buruh pada Perppu Cipta Kerja
Ekonomi

Penjelasan Kemnaker Jawab Keresahan Buruh pada Perppu Cipta Kerja

Jokowi dan Ma'ruf Hadiri HUT ke-50 PDIP
Nasional

Jokowi dan Ma'ruf Hadiri HUT ke-50 PDIP

Yamaha R15 Berkonsep Liberate The Rage, Bagaimana Tuh?
Otomotif

Yamaha R15 Berkonsep Liberate The Rage, Bagaimana Tuh?

Taliban Izinkan Anak Perempuan Kelas 1 hingga 6 SD untuk Kembali Bersekolah
Internasional

Taliban Izinkan Anak Perempuan Kelas 1 hingga 6 SD untuk Kembali Bersekolah

Demam Lato-Lato, Sosiolog Unpad Beberkan Dampak Baik Buruknya pada Anak
Pendidikan

Demam Lato-Lato, Sosiolog Unpad Beberkan Dampak Baik Buruknya pada Anak

Intip Kokohnya Rumah Cut Nyak Dhien, Saksi Bisu Dahsyatnya Terjangan Tsunami
Properti

Intip Kokohnya Rumah Cut Nyak Dhien, Saksi Bisu Dahsyatnya Terjangan Tsunami

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!
Teknologi

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!