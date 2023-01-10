English  
KPK (Photo: MI)
KPK to Examine Lukas Enembe's Health

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Candra Yuri Nuralam • 10 January 2023 17:32
Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) plans to examine the health of Papua Governor Lukas Enembe when he arrives at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta. 
 
The health examinations will be carried out before KPK investigators start the questioning.
 
"We will definitely carry out health exmainations to fulfill the rights of the suspect," said KPK spokesman Ali Fikri at the KPK's Red and White Building, Kuningan, South Jakarta on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
 
According to ali, it is part of KPK's standard operating procedure in examining suspects. Medical examinations will be carried out by a team of KPK doctors.
 
"If information is needed from another doctor, yes, we will certainly facilitate it as long as the condition requires it," said Ali.

The Papua Governor is currently on his way to Jakarta. At the KPK Headquarters, he will be questioned by investigators. 
 
(WAH)

