The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Nearly 174.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 January 2023 17:37
Jakarta: Some 2,544 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,854,075, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 5,210 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,771,161.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 266 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,723,812.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 557 to 6,553,052.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 160,694.
 
(WAH)

