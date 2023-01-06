Jokowi, Prabowo Hold Meeting at Presidential Palace

The meeting was held behind closed doors.
Defense Minister Spokesperson Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak said the meeting discussed the government's agenda. He denied that the meeting discussed a cabinet reshuffle plan.
"Just the government's agenda," Dahnil said here in Jakarta on Friday, January 6, 2023.
Before the latest cabinet reshuffle, the General Chairman of the Gerindra Party held a meeting with the Head of State at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta in November 2022. At that time, Jokowi also met with other political party leaders.
After the meeting, Jokowi appointed National Mandate Party (PAN) chairman Zulkifli Hasan as Minister of Trade. Jokowi also appointed Hadi Tjahjanto as Minister of Agrarian Affairs/BPN and three new deputy ministers.
