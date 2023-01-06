English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi, Prabowo Hold Meeting at Presidential Palace

Indriyani Astuti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 January 2023 15:54
Jakarta: Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Friday, January 6, 2023. 
 
The meeting was held behind closed doors.
 
Defense Minister Spokesperson Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak said the meeting discussed the government's agenda. He denied that the meeting discussed a cabinet reshuffle plan.
 
"Just the government's agenda," Dahnil said here in Jakarta on Friday, January 6, 2023.
 
Before the latest cabinet reshuffle, the General Chairman of the Gerindra Party held a meeting with the Head of State at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta in November 2022. At that time, Jokowi also met with other political party leaders.
 
After the meeting, Jokowi appointed National Mandate Party (PAN) chairman Zulkifli Hasan as Minister of Trade. Jokowi also appointed Hadi Tjahjanto as Minister of Agrarian Affairs/BPN and three new deputy ministers.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party Executive Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad. (Photo: medcom.id)

Gerindra Cadres Urged to Be Loyal

New Navy Chief of Staff Should Defend Maritime Sovereignty: President Jokowi

President Jokowi Gives 3 Tasks to New Navy Chief

BACA JUGA
Cabinet Reshuffle Intended to Replace Underperforming Ministers: VP Ma'ruf

Cabinet Reshuffle Intended to Replace Underperforming Ministers: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
Global Community Urged to Help Maintain Status Quo of Jerusalem's Holy Sites

Global Community Urged to Help Maintain Status Quo of Jerusalem's Holy Sites

English
palestine
Japan Provides $3 Million to Help Address Cholera Outbreak in Haiti

Japan Provides $3 Million to Help Address Cholera Outbreak in Haiti

English
Japan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres Harap Putusan MK Dukung Pemilu Terbuka
Nasional

Wapres Harap Putusan MK Dukung Pemilu Terbuka

Konsumsi Tinggi, Kuota Pertalite Tahun Ini Ditambah Jadi 32,56 Juta KL
Ekonomi

Konsumsi Tinggi, Kuota Pertalite Tahun Ini Ditambah Jadi 32,56 Juta KL

Jadwal Leg I Semifinal Piala AFF: Indonesia Sambut Vietnam
Olahraga

Jadwal Leg I Semifinal Piala AFF: Indonesia Sambut Vietnam

Begini Performa Kartu Grafis Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition
Teknologi

Begini Performa Kartu Grafis Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition

Tilang Manual akan Diberlakukan Kembali, Ini Alasannya
Otomotif

Tilang Manual akan Diberlakukan Kembali, Ini Alasannya

Putin Perintahkan Gencatan Senjata Dua Hari Rayakan Natal Ortodoks
Internasional

Putin Perintahkan Gencatan Senjata Dua Hari Rayakan Natal Ortodoks

Pengumuman! Istri Tutup Donasi untuk Indra Bekti, Berapa Jumlahnya?
Hiburan

Pengumuman! Istri Tutup Donasi untuk Indra Bekti, Berapa Jumlahnya?

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023
Properti

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!