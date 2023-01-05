Govt Ensures Follow Up on Progress in Kanjuruhan Tragedy Handling

While receiving the visit of the football club supporters and victims' families, Moeldoko said he will invite the Public Prosecution Office and the Police to a coordination meeting to discuss the prosecution process regarding the tragedy that claimed 135 lives on October 1, 2022.
"I assure you that KSP will organize a meeting with the police and the public prosecution office regarding the Kanjuruhan tragedy case handling. I would personally preside over the meeting," the KSP chief stated at the Presidential Palace here, Thursday.
During the meeting, Moeldoko reiterated his commitment to ensuring victims would receive justice and appealed to all parties to ensure transparent and fair legal handling of the sports tragedy.
Moeldoko also commended football supporters and victims' families, who meet him, to present their inputs to the government regarding the case investigation.
The government is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent legal process that would cater to the victims' interests, he stated.
"I express my sympathy and condolences over the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy. I also express my gratitude for your visit to present inputs for me, and the KSP will toil to seek avenues that will help victims and their families get justice," the KSP chief emphasized.
Meanwhile, the attorney of the Arema supporter association Aremania, Djoko Tritjahjana, said that his side's decision to meet Moeldoko aims to seek a remedy to their stalled efforts in seeking justice for other parties.
Moreover, Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) Deputy Head Antonius P. S. Wibowo expressed hope that the ongoing legal process would ensure restitution to each victim.
"Although their losses could not be redeemed in rupiah, at least the restitution will be a little remedy for victims and their families' fight for justice," Wibowo remarked.