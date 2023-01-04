English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 13,301 Indonesians Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Past 24 Hours

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 January 2023 17:49
Jakarta: Some 4,014 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,799,346, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 13,301 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,616,692.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 
COVID-19 Update
 
The Indonesian government recorded 597 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,721,692.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 665 to 6,552,142.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 160,657.

(WAH)

