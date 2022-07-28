Police bans 4 ACT Officials from Leaving Indonesia

Jakarta: Investigators from the National Police's (Polri's) Criminal Investigation Unit banned four members of the Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) Humanitarian Agency from leaving the country after they were named suspects in the alleged embezzlement of public donations.
"The Criminal Investigation Unit requested assistance from the Director General of Immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights to ban the four suspects, identified by their initials as A, IK, NIA, and HH, from going abroad," Head of the Public Information Section of the Polri Public Relations Division, Senior Commissioner Nurul Azizah, told reporters here, Thursday.
Azizah explained that the request for the ban aligned with Letter Number: B/5500/VII/RES.1.24./2022/_Dittipideksus, dated July 26, 2022.
The ban was enforced for facilitating further investigation and preventing the suspects from escaping to other countries, she explained.
In this case, investigators named ACT founder and former president Ahyudin (A) as suspect, along with Ibnu Khajar (IK), who was also an active ACT president.
The two other suspects are Hariyana Hermain (HH), who was one of the older members of ACT and had held other high positions in ACT, including managing finances, while the fourth was Novariandi Imam Akbari (NIA), who was chairman of the ACT Board of Trustees.
The four suspects are suspected of committing criminal acts of embezzlement and/or embezzlement in office and/or criminal acts of information and electronic transactions and/or criminal acts of foundation and/or money laundering.
The remaining corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, worth Rp34 billion, from Boeing for the heirs of the victims of the Lion Air JT-610 plane crash were embezzled.
The remaining money from Boeing's funds was used for purposes that were not in accordance with the allocation, such as approximately Rp2 billion for the procurement of a truck fleet, Rp2.8 billion for the big food bus program, and Rp8.7 billion for construction of the Tasikmalaya civilization boarding school.
Moreover, some Rp10 billion was used for funding Sharia Cooperatives 212, Rp3 billion for the CV CUN bailout, and Rp7.8 billion for the PT MBGS bailout, thereby bringing the total to Rp34.6 billion.
The administrators also misused the Boeing funds for the salaries of the administrators, Azizah added.
Moreover, Ahyudin and his colleagues slashed donations from public funds managed by ACT by 20 to 23 percent. Meanwhile, the amount of salary received by ACT administrators was Rp400 million for Ahyudin, Rp150 million for Ibnu Khajar, Rp50 million for Hariyana Hermain, and Rp100 million for Novariadi.
The four were charged with multiple layers of articles: Article 372 of the Criminal Code, Article 374 of the Criminal Code, and Article 45 a paragraph (1) in conjunction with Article 28, paragraph (1) of Law Number 19 of 2019 on amendments to Law Number 11 of 2008 concerning electronic information and transactions.
The four suspects were also charged with Article 170 in conjunction with Articles of Law Number 16 of 2001 as amended by Law Number 8 of 2004 concerning Amendments to Law Number 16 of 2001 concerning Foundations Articles 3,4, and 6 of Law Number 8 of 2010 concerning Money Laundering, and Article 55 of the Criminal Code in conjunction with Article 56 of the Criminal Code.