Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 156,929. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 156,929. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 6,483 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 July 2022 17:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 6,483 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,178,873.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 3,511 to 5,978,522.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 156,929.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)
