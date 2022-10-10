Governor Readies Pumps to Handle Floods, Extreme Weather in Jakarta

"Everything is being prepared since we experience an extreme condition," he noted in Bekasi, West Java, Monday.
According to data from the Jakarta Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), the Jakarta provincial government has prepares 498 stationary pumps at 179 locations in Jakarta and 457 mobile pumps.
The pumps are expected to expedite the handling of floods that occurred recently at several spots in the capital city that was triggered by extreme weather, among other factors.
In addition to pumps, the provincial government readies firefighter cars and water safety tanks.
"This means that all of us have be alert to potential landslides in Indonesia and potential extreme rainwater overflow that can occur, including in Jakarta," Baswedan remarked.
He noted that extreme weather causes high rainfall in Jakarta, with water levels reaching from around 140-180 mm daily to around 180 mm within a period of two hours.
Meanwhile, the drainage system in Jakarta is capable of containing 250 mm per day for residential area, village area, and protocol road reaching 107 mm per day.
"Hence, you can imagine how much water is falling at the same time. This condition certainly causes flood," he stated.
According to Jakarta BPBD's data, flooding occurs at several spots in Jakarta, with the waters reaching heights of up to three meters, including in East Pejaten Village, South Jakarta.
Moreover, it occurs in Balekambang Village, East Jakarta, in which two regions were affected by floods, with waters reaching 1.6 to 2.1 meters in height.
In addition, four areas in Cawang Village, East Jakarta, were affected by floodwaters reaching 80 centimeters to two meters in height.
The agency recorded that until 9 a.m. local time, 68 areas in Jakarta were affected by floods.