TNI Deploys 20,000 Personnel to Help Secure Christmas, New Year Holidays

According to the TNI Chief, Indonesian military will cooperate with the National Police and other stakeholders.
"The TNI has prepared 20,000 soldiers consisting of 18,000 Army personnel, 5,000 Navy personnel and 2,000 Air Force personnel," Admiral Yudo said here on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
"Of course, in addition to providing security personnel, we are also preparing facilities, including our three hospital ships," said the former Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL).
Yudo admitted that TNI would also cooperate with the Air and Water Police (Polairud) and the Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) to anticipate bad weather and secure sea transportation.
"We consist of many islands so many people who will use sea transportation," said Yudo.