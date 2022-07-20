English  
Gerindra Executive Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (Photo: medcom.id/kautsar widya prabowo)
Gerindra Executive Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (Photo: medcom.id/kautsar widya prabowo)

Gerindra Party to Hold National Leadership Meeting on July 30

Anggi Tondi Martaon • 20 July 2022 13:18
Jakarta: Gerindra Party is set to hold a National Leadership Meeting (Rapimnas) at the end of July 2022.
 
"(Rapimnas will be held on) July 30," said Gerindra Executive Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad here on Wednesday, July 20 2022.
 
According to the Deputy Speaker of the the House of Representatives (DPR), the meeting will be held in Bogor Regency, West Java Province.
 
"At ICC Sentul," he said.
 
One of the agenda of the meeting is to ask for the willingness of Gerindra General Chairman Prabowo Subianto to become a presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential race.
 
Gerindra cadres are said to want the Minister of Defense to run again in the 2024 presidential elections

(WAH)
