Ministry Provides Aid Worth Rp3 Billion to Quake Victims in North Tapanuli

"The assistance provision is a direct response from Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharani," the ministry's director of social protection for natural disaster victims Iyan Kusmadiana said during the symbolic handover of aid at the North Tapanuli district head's official residence on Tuesday.
The social assistance consisted of Rp2.4 billion for emergency response logistics, Rp51 million for the provision of compensation to heirs of the deceased and injured victims and psychosocial support materials, Rp500 million for social granaries in four sub-districts, and Rp50 million for other necessities.
The families of people who died in the earthquake were provided Rp15 million in compensation, while Rp5 million was provided for the seriously injured and Rp2 million to those who sustained minor injuries.
"The Social Affairs Ministry has also built social granaries in four sub-districts affected by the earthquake, and set up large tents at Tarutung Regional Hospital, as well as (prepared) small tents and ready-to-eat food," Kusmadiana said.
In addition, the ministry has also provided essential goods assistance to 18 families whose small stores were burned due to the earthquake.
Kusmadiana also gave toy gifts to children who were traumatized by the earthquake.
"Minister Rismaharani's attention is so great in helping the North Tapanuli residents affected by the earthquake. This assistance must be used at the most. As our area is prone to earthquakes, North Tapanuli should have a buffer stock," North Tapanuli district head Nikson Nababan said.
The beneficiaries of the assistance provided by the ministry comprised 11 heirs of dead victims, 4 seriously injured victims, and 6 victims with minor injuries, North Tapanuli Social Office head Bahal Simanjuntak informed.