Admiral Yudo Margono Nominated as Military Commander: House Speaker

The Presidential Decree signed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was delivered by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno to the DPR leadership this afternoon.
"The name that will be proposed to replace TNI Commander General Andika Perkasa is Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono," Puan said at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Monday, November 28, 2022.
The former Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture asked Yudo to prepare himself to take part in the upcoming fit and proper test.
"We will assign the Commission I to carry out the mechanism," she said.
According to reports, the process will be carried out quickly by the Indonesian parliament because Indonesian Military Commander General Andika Perkasa will enter retirement age in December 2022.
