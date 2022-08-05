Komnas HAM Calls for Regulation Banning Child Labor in Cigarette Industry

Jakarta: Chief of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) Ahmad Taufan Damanik called for a regulation forbidding child labor in the cigarette-related industry or sector.
Allowing child labor in sectors or industry related to cigarette is considered a violation of the ILO Convention 182, he noted during an online press conference on Thursday.
This convention has already become part of the country's national law, Law No. 1 of 200, he noted during a conference titled "Protect Children and Teenager from Cigarette's Price Affordability for Quality Human Resources toward Developed Indonesia."
The child labor regulation is possible if the government establishes that cigarettes contain dangerous chemical materials.
The commission also encourages revision of Law No. 1 of 200 on Ratification of the ILO Convention No. 182 on Prohibition and Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labor.
This aims to penalize perpetrators, who employ children.
"When it comes to employing children in the dangerous sector, the criminal article does not exist yet," Damanik pointed out.
The commission observed that several children were still employed in the cigarette industry chain, such as working to roll or sell cigarettes.
The commission expects that habits that push children to become smokers can be avoided, akin to the steps taken by developed countries.
In several developed nations, vendors ask prospective customers to show their identity card to ensure that they are above the age of 18.
This practice has yet to be followed in Indonesia. In fact, the custom is to order children to buy cigarettes.
"We do not realize that it teaches children, so that they become smokers," he cautioned.
During the press conference, Damanik also encouraged the government to ratify the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) to protect current and future generations from the negative impacts of consuming cigarettes and tobacco products.