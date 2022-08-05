English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The commission observed that several children were still employed in the cigarette industry chain. (Photo: medcom.id)
The commission observed that several children were still employed in the cigarette industry chain. (Photo: medcom.id)

Komnas HAM Calls for Regulation Banning Child Labor in Cigarette Industry

Antara • 05 August 2022 16:27
Jakarta: Chief of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) Ahmad Taufan Damanik called for a regulation forbidding child labor in the cigarette-related industry or sector.
 
Allowing child labor in sectors or industry related to cigarette is considered a violation of the ILO Convention 182, he noted during an online press conference on Thursday.
 
This convention has already become part of the country's national law, Law No. 1 of 200, he noted during a conference titled "Protect Children and Teenager from Cigarette's Price Affordability for Quality Human Resources toward Developed Indonesia."

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The child labor regulation is possible if the government establishes that cigarettes contain dangerous chemical materials.
 
The commission also encourages revision of Law No. 1 of 200 on Ratification of the ILO Convention No. 182 on Prohibition and Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labor.
 
This aims to penalize perpetrators, who employ children.
 
"When it comes to employing children in the dangerous sector, the criminal article does not exist yet," Damanik pointed out.
 
The commission observed that several children were still employed in the cigarette industry chain, such as working to roll or sell cigarettes.
 
The commission expects that habits that push children to become smokers can be avoided, akin to the steps taken by developed countries.
 
In several developed nations, vendors ask prospective customers to show their identity card to ensure that they are above the age of 18.
 
This practice has yet to be followed in Indonesia. In fact, the custom is to order children to buy cigarettes.
 
"We do not realize that it teaches children, so that they become smokers," he cautioned.
 
During the press conference, Damanik also encouraged the government to ratify the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) to protect current and future generations from the negative impacts of consuming cigarettes and tobacco products. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Foreign Minister Attends ASEAN Regional Forum Meeting

Indonesian Foreign Minister Attends ASEAN Regional Forum Meeting

English
asean
Household Consumption Becomes Highest Source of Economic Growth: BPS Chief

Household Consumption Becomes Highest Source of Economic Growth: BPS Chief

English
economic growth
Indonesia's Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline to $132.2 Billion in July

Indonesia's Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline to $132.2 Billion in July

English
bank indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi: Forum Pemred Mesti Menunjukkan Komitmen Menjaga Independensi
Nasional

Jokowi: Forum Pemred Mesti Menunjukkan Komitmen Menjaga Independensi

Indonesia Juara Umum Para-atletik ASEAN Paragames Solo 2022
Olahraga

Indonesia Juara Umum Para-atletik ASEAN Paragames Solo 2022

5 Rudal Tiongkok Hantam Wilayahnya, Jepang Lontarkan Protes
Internasional

5 Rudal Tiongkok Hantam Wilayahnya, Jepang Lontarkan Protes

Perjuangan Mempertahankan Kemerdekaan RI, Insiden Hotel Yamato Hingga Bandung Lautan Api
Pendidikan

Perjuangan Mempertahankan Kemerdekaan RI, Insiden Hotel Yamato Hingga Bandung Lautan Api

BPS Catat Ekspor Melesat 19,74% di Kuartal II-2022
Ekonomi

BPS Catat Ekspor Melesat 19,74% di Kuartal II-2022

Uangnya Diduga Dicuri Mantan Suami, Dewi Perssik Siap Lapor Polisi
Hiburan

Uangnya Diduga Dicuri Mantan Suami, Dewi Perssik Siap Lapor Polisi

Arena of Valor Star League (ASL) 2022 Winter Dimulai Hari Ini
Teknologi

Arena of Valor Star League (ASL) 2022 Winter Dimulai Hari Ini

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga
Otomotif

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!