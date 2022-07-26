KPK, National Police Hunt Down Mardani Maming

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has officially named former Tanah Bumbu Regent Mardani H Maming as a fugitive.
The anti-corruption agency has also asked the Criminal Investigation Agency of the National Police for assistance in finding Mardani.
"To request assistance in the arrest of the suspect (Mardani) in question," KPK's acting spokesman, Ali Fikri, told Medcom.id here on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Ali said the request was submitted by his agency through an official letter to the Criminal Investigation Unit of the National Police.
The official letter was sent after Mardani's status was determined.
"If the public has information, please contact the KPK directly through call center 198 or the nearest Police Office so that it can be followed up immediately," said Ali.