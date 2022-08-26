Indonesia Targets Issuance of 10 Million Halal Certificates for MSMEs

"The target is quite challenging if it is not prepared from now on," said Deputy III of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Panutan Sulendrakusuma in a press release on Friday, August 26, 2022.
According to him, this policy is a mandate of Law Number 11 of 2020 concerning Job Creation and Government Regulation Number 39 of 2021 concerning the Implementation of the Halal Product Assurance Sector.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has vowed to transform Indonesia into the center of the halal industry by 2024.
One aspect that needs to be encouraged to create a halal ecosystem is the acceleration of the halal certification program for micro and small businesses.
In order to achieve the target, the Indonesian government has prepared a number of measures, such as improving the quality and quantity of halal supervisors.
The other measures include improving the reability of Halal Information System (Sihalal) and promoting halal training at Islamic universities in Indonesia.