English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The target is quite challenging. (Photo: medcom.id)
The target is quite challenging. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Targets Issuance of 10 Million Halal Certificates for MSMEs

Indriyani Astuti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 August 2022 13:35
Jakarta: The Indonesian government aims to distribute 10 million halal certifications to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as it continues to encourage the acceleration of the halal certification program.
 
"The target is quite challenging if it is not prepared from now on," said Deputy III of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Panutan Sulendrakusuma in a press release on Friday, August 26, 2022.
 
According to him, this policy is a mandate of Law Number 11 of 2020 concerning Job Creation and Government Regulation Number 39 of 2021 concerning the Implementation of the Halal Product Assurance Sector.
 
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has vowed to transform Indonesia into the center of the halal industry by 2024. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


One aspect that needs to be encouraged to create a halal ecosystem is the acceleration of the halal certification program for micro and small businesses.
 
In order to achieve the target, the Indonesian government has prepared a number of measures, such as improving the quality and quantity of halal supervisors.
 
The other measures include improving the reability of Halal Information System (Sihalal) and promoting halal training at Islamic universities in Indonesia.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

English
tourism
Agriculture Minister Asks West Sulawesi to Prepare 10,000 Hectares of Land for Plantation

Agriculture Minister Asks West Sulawesi to Prepare 10,000 Hectares of Land for Plantation

English
agriculture
Indonesian Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Create Conducive Business Climate

Indonesian Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Create Conducive Business Climate

English
business
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Geram, Sri Mulyani: Yang Mampu Jangan Konsumsi BBM Subsidi!
Ekonomi

Geram, Sri Mulyani: Yang Mampu Jangan Konsumsi BBM Subsidi!

3 Anggota Garda Revolusi Iran Tewas dalam Serangan AS di Suriah
Internasional

3 Anggota Garda Revolusi Iran Tewas dalam Serangan AS di Suriah

LTMPT Rilis Daftar 10 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022
Pendidikan

LTMPT Rilis Daftar 10 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.549 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.549 Hari Ini

Ini Penyebab Sirkuit Sentul Tidak Bisa Gelar Balapan Mobil
Otomotif

Ini Penyebab Sirkuit Sentul Tidak Bisa Gelar Balapan Mobil

Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis 2022: Singkirkan Wakil India, Ahsan/Hendra Pastikan Laga <i>All Indonesia Semifinal</i>
Olahraga

Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis 2022: Singkirkan Wakil India, Ahsan/Hendra Pastikan Laga All Indonesia Semifinal

Jess No Limit dan Sisca Kohl Ternyata Sudah Tunangan Sejak Dua Bulan Lalu
Hiburan

Jess No Limit dan Sisca Kohl Ternyata Sudah Tunangan Sejak Dua Bulan Lalu

100 Hari Menuju Indonesia Esports Summit: Bali 14th World Esports Championship 2022
Teknologi

100 Hari Menuju Indonesia Esports Summit: Bali 14th World Esports Championship 2022

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!