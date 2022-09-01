At the event, the president emphasized that the national mining sector should not be left behind in comparison with other countries and should be able to compete in all sectors that had grown more digitized.
"The mining sector should not be left behind either. It must immediately implement artificial intelligence technology, internet of things, machine learning, to big data in order to support all operational (aspects) in mining," the president noted.
He stressed that technological advancements were required in Indonesia to improve the mining sector, which was generally spread in remote and difficult-to-reach areas, with difficult geographical and accessibility challenges.
"Today, we prove that we have advanced onwards by implementing the first 5G smart mining in Southeast Asia by PTFI supported by PT Telkomsel in order to support automation and remote control as well as enhance work safety and for PTFI's mining productivity," he elaborated.
The 5G technology is capable of controlling underground mining operations remotely, so that mining activities could be monitored through cameras connected to artificial intelligence so as to prevent and minimize the risk of work accidents.
The head of state believes that this technology would improve the company's status, which is an aspect that the global community takes into account while also being able to create high-quality human resources, who could contribute more to the national mining sector.
"By saying in the name of God, the most gracious and the most merciful, this afternoon, I officially launched the 5G Undergound Smart Mining technology at PTFI," Jokowi said.