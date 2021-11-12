English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The central government is aiming to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the Indonesian population by December 2021.
The central government is aiming to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the Indonesian population by December 2021.

First Dose Coverage Crosses 100% in Bali: COVID-19 Task Force

English bali covid-19 vaccination
Antara • 12 November 2021 11:02
Denpasar: The first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations has been administered to 3,427,004 or 100.64 percent of the targeted 3,405,130 residents in Bali, according to data from the COVID-19 Task Force as of November 10, 2021.
 
Denpasar City is the region with the highest first dose vaccination coverage in Bali Province, Secretary of the Bali COVID-19 Handling Task Force I Made Rentin informed here on Thursday.
 
In Denpasar City, the first vaccine dose had been administered to 829,186 people or 145,02 percent of the 571,783 targeted recipients, he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, the region with the lowest first dose vaccination coverage is Buleleng District, where 80.73 percent of the 496,625 targeted recipients have been vaccinated, he added.
 
According to the task force, as of November 10, 2021, 2,971,864 people in Bali or 87.27 percent of the targeted recipients have received the second vaccine dose, that is, they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
 
Rentin said that the second dose coverage in nine districts and cities in Bali has crossed 69 percent on average.
 
Bali province received a total of 7,054,149 COVID-19 vaccine doses — 3,779,140 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, 3,155,138 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 89,264 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 30,607 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, he expounded.
 
"Currently, we still need to intensify COVID-19 vaccinations for older adults," he affirmed.
 
To build people's immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian Government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021. President Joko Widodo was the first vaccine recipient under the program.
 
The central government is aiming to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the Indonesian population by December 2021.
 
According to data provided by the Health Ministry, as of November 11, 2021, nearly 128,147,345 Indonesians have received their first COVID-19 vaccine, while 81,711,099 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara to Inaugurate Mandalika Circuit

President Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara to Inaugurate Mandalika Circuit

English
president joko widodo
COVID-19 More Deadly in Africans with Diabetes: WHO

COVID-19 More Deadly in Africans with Diabetes: WHO

English
africa
President Jokowi Receives Courtesy Call from UK Foreign Minister

President Jokowi Receives Courtesy Call from UK Foreign Minister

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Permendikbud PPKS, MUI: Frasa 'Tanpa Persetujuan Korban' Bertentangan dengan Syariat Islam
Pendidikan

Permendikbud PPKS, MUI: Frasa 'Tanpa Persetujuan Korban' Bertentangan dengan Syariat Islam

OJK Dorong Percepatan Pemulihan Ekonomi Nasional dari Daerah
Ekonomi

OJK Dorong Percepatan Pemulihan Ekonomi Nasional dari Daerah

Harga All Honda BR-V Tembus Di Rp340 Juta
Otomotif

Harga All Honda BR-V Tembus Di Rp340 Juta

Jokowi Bakal Resmikan dan Jajal Sirkuit Mandalika
Nasional

Jokowi Bakal Resmikan dan Jajal Sirkuit Mandalika

Hujan Deras Tewaskan 41 Orang di Sri Lanka dan India
Internasional

Hujan Deras Tewaskan 41 Orang di Sri Lanka dan India

Jerman Hancurkan Liechtenstein Sembilan Gol Tanpa Balas
Olahraga

Jerman Hancurkan Liechtenstein Sembilan Gol Tanpa Balas

Aktor Rony Dozer Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Aktor Rony Dozer Meninggal Dunia

Instagram Uji Coba Fitur Pengingat Kelamaan Main Medsos
Teknologi

Instagram Uji Coba Fitur Pengingat Kelamaan Main Medsos

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?
Properti

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!