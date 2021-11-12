First Dose Coverage Crosses 100% in Bali: COVID-19 Task Force

Denpasar: The first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations has been administered to 3,427,004 or 100.64 percent of the targeted 3,405,130 residents in Bali, according to data from the COVID-19 Task Force as of November 10, 2021.
Denpasar City is the region with the highest first dose vaccination coverage in Bali Province, Secretary of the Bali COVID-19 Handling Task Force I Made Rentin informed here on Thursday.
In Denpasar City, the first vaccine dose had been administered to 829,186 people or 145,02 percent of the 571,783 targeted recipients, he said.
Meanwhile, the region with the lowest first dose vaccination coverage is Buleleng District, where 80.73 percent of the 496,625 targeted recipients have been vaccinated, he added.
According to the task force, as of November 10, 2021, 2,971,864 people in Bali or 87.27 percent of the targeted recipients have received the second vaccine dose, that is, they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Rentin said that the second dose coverage in nine districts and cities in Bali has crossed 69 percent on average.
Bali province received a total of 7,054,149 COVID-19 vaccine doses — 3,779,140 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, 3,155,138 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 89,264 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 30,607 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, he expounded.
"Currently, we still need to intensify COVID-19 vaccinations for older adults," he affirmed.
To build people's immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian Government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021. President Joko Widodo was the first vaccine recipient under the program.
The central government is aiming to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the Indonesian population by December 2021.
According to data provided by the Health Ministry, as of November 11, 2021, nearly 128,147,345 Indonesians have received their first COVID-19 vaccine, while 81,711,099 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.