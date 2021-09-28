Governor Aims to Make Jakarta Animal-Friendly City

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has vowed to make Jakarta Province an animal-friendly city after it achieved the rabies-free status almost two decades back."Jakarta has been declared as a rabies-free region for 17 years, and our next target is to make Jakarta an animal-friendly city," Baswedan noted in his remarks to commemorate World Rabies Day in Ancol, North Jakarta, on Tuesday.To achieve the target, Baswedan remains committed to supporting and expediting animal vaccination, sterilization, and pet adoption in the city.Based on Jakarta Province's data as of September 27, 2021, the province has administered the rabies vaccine to 36.7 thousand pets in Jakarta, mostly cats and dogs. The current vaccination figure has surpassed Jakarta's animal vaccination coverage target by 10 percent, the governor stated.Jakarta's total vaccination coverage figure includes animal vaccination at Jakarta's satellite cities of Depok, Bogor, Tangerang, and Bekasi, which contributed some 10 percent to the total vaccination rate in the province, he remarked.Apart from vaccination, the provincial authority has sponsored sterilization programs for stray and pet cats to control the feral population in Jakarta. The sterilization surgery has been conducted on 4.3 thousand cats, surpassing the authority's target by 155 percent, according to Baswedan.The Jakarta government remains committed to supporting animal adoption programs, and the latest adoption month program, hosted by the city, helped in the successful rescue of some 30 animals that were adopted by their new families. Adopted pets will be ensured a good life, and proper fostering would also extend their lifespan, the governor remarked.Today, the Jakarta Food Resilience, Maritime, and Farming Office hosted rabies vaccination drives at five locations in the province to commemorate World Rabies Day.Apart from hosting mass vaccination drives for the pets, the Jakarta Food Resilience, Maritime, and Farming Office is also holding a periodic program to host pet vaccinations at the local neighborhood level.(WAH)