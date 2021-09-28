English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (Photo: Medcom.id)

Governor Aims to Make Jakarta Animal-Friendly City

English vaccination jakarta governor anies baswedan jakarta province
Antara • 28 September 2021 19:33
Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has vowed to make Jakarta Province an animal-friendly city after it achieved the rabies-free status almost two decades back.
 
"Jakarta has been declared as a rabies-free region for 17 years, and our next target is to make Jakarta an animal-friendly city," Baswedan noted in his remarks to commemorate World Rabies Day in Ancol, North Jakarta, on Tuesday.
 
To achieve the target, Baswedan remains committed to supporting and expediting animal vaccination, sterilization, and pet adoption in the city.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Based on Jakarta Province's data as of September 27, 2021, the province has administered the rabies vaccine to 36.7 thousand pets in Jakarta, mostly cats and dogs. The current vaccination figure has surpassed Jakarta's animal vaccination coverage target by 10 percent, the governor stated.
 
Jakarta's total vaccination coverage figure includes animal vaccination at Jakarta's satellite cities of Depok, Bogor, Tangerang, and Bekasi, which contributed some 10 percent to the total vaccination rate in the province, he remarked.
 
Apart from vaccination, the provincial authority has sponsored sterilization programs for stray and pet cats to control the feral population in Jakarta. The sterilization surgery has been conducted on 4.3 thousand cats, surpassing the authority's target by 155 percent, according to Baswedan.
 
The Jakarta government remains committed to supporting animal adoption programs, and the latest adoption month program, hosted by the city, helped in the successful rescue of some 30 animals that were adopted by their new families. Adopted pets will be ensured a good life, and proper fostering would also extend their lifespan, the governor remarked.
 
Today, the Jakarta Food Resilience, Maritime, and Farming Office hosted rabies vaccination drives at five locations in the province to commemorate World Rabies Day.
 
Apart from hosting mass vaccination drives for the pets, the Jakarta Food Resilience, Maritime, and Farming Office is also holding a periodic program to host pet vaccinations at the local neighborhood level.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Batik Day Exhibition to Benefit MSMEs: Dekranas

Batik Day Exhibition to Benefit MSMEs: Dekranas

English
MSMEs
Digital Access Key to Accelerating Economic Recovery in Indonesia: Ministry

Digital Access Key to Accelerating Economic Recovery in Indonesia: Ministry

English
indonesian government
Govt Accords Priority to Disabled People to Receive Covid-19 Vaccinations

Govt Accords Priority to Disabled People to Receive Covid-19 Vaccinations

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Resmi! Singapura Jadi Tuan Rumah Piala AFF 2020
Olahraga

Resmi! Singapura Jadi Tuan Rumah Piala AFF 2020

Sri Mulyani Minta Jajaran Mampu Jawab Kritik soal Utang
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Minta Jajaran Mampu Jawab Kritik soal Utang

Kapolri Ingin Tarik 56 Pegawai KPK yang Gagal TWK
Nasional

Kapolri Ingin Tarik 56 Pegawai KPK yang Gagal TWK

PM Jepang Umumkan Berakhirnya Status Darurat Virus Korona
Internasional

PM Jepang Umumkan Berakhirnya Status Darurat Virus Korona

Ini Ternyata Biaya Cuci dan Coating Supercar
Otomotif

Ini Ternyata Biaya Cuci dan Coating Supercar

Instagram Tangguhkan Pengembangan Instagram Kids
Teknologi

Instagram Tangguhkan Pengembangan Instagram Kids

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19
Pendidikan

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis
Hiburan

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!