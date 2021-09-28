English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Begins Working Visit to Riau, Riau Islands

English president joko widodo jakarta province riau islands
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 28 September 2021 12:59
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today began a working visit to Riau Province and Riau Islands Province. 
 
During his visit, the Head of State is scheduled to plant mangroves with local residents.
 
"The president took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, using the Indonesia-1 Presidential Aircraft to Riau," quoted from the official website of the Cabinet Secretariat, Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
 
Jokowi will land at the Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base, Pekanbaru City. 
 
Using the Air Force Super Puma helicopter, he will continue his journey to Bengkalis Regency. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The President will plant mangrove trees with the local community in Bengkalis and inspect abrasion-affected areas at Raja Kecik Tourism Beach.
 
Jokowi will also plant mangrove trees in Setokok Village, Bulang District, Riau Islands.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 912,000 Healthcare Workers Have Received Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Ministry

Over 912,000 Healthcare Workers Have Received Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Ministry

English
covid-19 vaccine
People Cheer Torch Relay in Biak Numfor Regency

People Cheer Torch Relay in Biak Numfor Regency

English
sports
Preparing Healthcare Workers, Volunteers for Covid-19 Spikes: Health Ministry

Preparing Healthcare Workers, Volunteers for Covid-19 Spikes: Health Ministry

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gempa Tektonik Guncang Brebes Bagian Selatan, 23 Rumah Rusak
Nasional

Gempa Tektonik Guncang Brebes Bagian Selatan, 23 Rumah Rusak

Tahun Depan, Penerimaan Perpajakan Dipatok Rp1.510 Triliun
Ekonomi

Tahun Depan, Penerimaan Perpajakan Dipatok Rp1.510 Triliun

Honda CB500X Didandani Lebih Agresif, Ini Ubahannya
Otomotif

Honda CB500X Didandani Lebih Agresif, Ini Ubahannya

Kebakaran Windy Fire di California Ancam Hutan Nasional Sequoia
Internasional

Kebakaran Windy Fire di California Ancam Hutan Nasional Sequoia

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19
Pendidikan

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: Duo Milan Berburu Kemenangan dan City Tantang PSG
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: Duo Milan Berburu Kemenangan dan City Tantang PSG

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis
Hiburan

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis

Google Doodle Hari Ini, Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-23 Google
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini, Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-23 Google

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!