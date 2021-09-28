President Jokowi Begins Working Visit to Riau, Riau Islands

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today began a working visit to Riau Province and Riau Islands Province.During his visit, the Head of State is scheduled to plant mangroves with local residents."The president took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, using the Indonesia-1 Presidential Aircraft to Riau," quoted from the official website of the Cabinet Secretariat, Tuesday, September 28, 2021.Jokowi will land at the Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base, Pekanbaru City.Using the Air Force Super Puma helicopter, he will continue his journey to Bengkalis Regency.The President will plant mangrove trees with the local community in Bengkalis and inspect abrasion-affected areas at Raja Kecik Tourism Beach.Jokowi will also plant mangrove trees in Setokok Village, Bulang District, Riau Islands.(WAH)