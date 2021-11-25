English  
The Natuna Sea lies in proximity to the South China Sea.
The Natuna Sea lies in proximity to the South China Sea.

Indonesia Continues to Bolster Defense in Natuna Sea: Minister

English maritime south china sea indonesian government defense
Antara • 25 November 2021 13:16
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government continues to strengthen defense as a precautionary measure against disturbances in the Natuna Sea that lies in proximity to the South China Sea, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD stated.
 
"Early in 2020, when Chinese ships were very provocative, we (Mahfud MD and President Jokowi) came to the Natuna Sea, and then we said this is our territory. Hence, they all retreated," Mahfud noted in a statement on Wednesday.
 
"We will strengthen defenses at sea, on land, and in air as well as regulate maritime stakeholders in handling disturbances that arise from outside," he stated during the trip to Laut Island, Natuna District, Riau Islands Province, on Tuesday.

Several foreign ships and boats pass through the Natuna Sea. The government has identified that incident as a disturbance to the integrity of the nation and state, Mahfud remarked.
 
Stakeholders in the marine sector make arrangements to help deal with various types of disturbances that may arise in future, he stated.
 
In addition, the minister stated that the government will improve the socio-economic conditions of people in the border areas to demonstrate that Indonesia remains committed to managing border areas, especially the outer small islands.
 
If the socio-economic sector is not developed, the development of legal and security forces alone will not be effective in protecting the country, he added.
 
Hence, guarding at the border will continue by conducting surveillance and patrolling, as well as conducting economic development, he remarked.
 
"If there is economic activities in the Natuna Sea, then our integrity will be maintained," Mahfud affirmed.

 
