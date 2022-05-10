English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The presidential flight has departed smoothly today. (Photo: medcom.id)
The presidential flight has departed smoothly today. (Photo: medcom.id)

Garuda Indonesia Operates Presidential Flights to Washington DC: CEO

English Garuda Indonesia asean united states
Antara • 10 May 2022 18:59
Jakarta: The government has appointed flag carrier Garuda Indonesia to serve presidential flights for President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) official visit to the ASEAN-US Summit in Washington D.C., the United States, on May 12-13, 2022.
 
"Operating presidential flights will be a manifestation of Garuda Indonesia's role as the national flag carrier, particularly to support aviation and flight services for officially strategic agenda," President Director of Garuda Indonesia Irfan Setiaputra noted in his statement here on Tuesday.
 
Setiaputra confirmed that Garuda Indonesia will operate Boeing 777-300 ER with a special presidential livery composed of a red-white cheatline, "Republik Indonesia" (Republic of Indonesia) title, and national emblem in the fuselage.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The president director affirmed that comprehensive operational preparations and coordination with relevant stakeholders had been performed to ensure that safety, security, and comfort aspects commensurate with the presidential standard can be implemented properly during flights.
 
The government's continued trust in Garuda Indonesia to represent the country abroad is a driving force that will motivate the national airline, he remarked.
 
Garuda Indonesia will continue its positive contributions to Indonesia by providing safe and comfortable flights for anyone that the airline serves, the president director affirmed.
 
Setiaputra noted that President Jokowi had departed safely for Washington D.C. and is committed to ensuring all aspects relevant to the presidential flight will be properly managed until his return to Indonesia.
 
"The presidential flight has departed smoothly today at 7:20 a.m. local time (UTC +7). We will continue to coordinate with relevant authorities to ensure that the presidential flight will proceed smoothly," Setiaputra noted.
 
Earlier, Garuda Indonesia had served President Jokowi during his official visit to Italy, the UK, and the UAE in October last year. The flight also catered to government ministers that joined the president's visit.
 
Presidential secretariat office head Heru Budi Hartono stated that hiring Garuda Indonesia aircraft would facilitate enforcement of health protocols on-board and allow longer flights, as the Boeing Business Jet B737-800 presidential aircraft has a shorter flight capability, thereby necessitating a stopover during the official visit.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
VP Ma'ruf Expresses Optimism for Bali Tourism Recovery

VP Ma'ruf Expresses Optimism for Bali Tourism Recovery

English
vice president maruf amin
Bogor City Adjusts Activities Restrictions, Scraps PCR, Antigen Test Rule

Bogor City Adjusts Activities Restrictions, Scraps PCR, Antigen Test Rule

English
west java
Indonesia Readies Strategy to Handle Foot-Mouth Disease in Livestock

Indonesia Readies Strategy to Handle Foot-Mouth Disease in Livestock

English
agriculture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Perempuan Afghanistan Protes Dekrit Taliban Soal Pakai Burqa
Internasional

Perempuan Afghanistan Protes Dekrit Taliban Soal Pakai Burqa

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Indonesia di Bawah 6 Ribu
Nasional

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Indonesia di Bawah 6 Ribu

ITS Buka Prodi Baru Teknik Telekomunikasi, Bisa Daftar Lewat Jalur Mandiri
Pendidikan

ITS Buka Prodi Baru Teknik Telekomunikasi, Bisa Daftar Lewat Jalur Mandiri

Menteri BUMN: Pelabuhan Panjang Jadi Alternatif Kelancaran Logistik
Ekonomi

Menteri BUMN: Pelabuhan Panjang Jadi Alternatif Kelancaran Logistik

Playoff NBA: Warriors Selangkah Lagi ke Final Wilayah Barat
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Warriors Selangkah Lagi ke Final Wilayah Barat

Viral di TikTok dan Instagram, Filter Wajah Nangis Ternyata Ada di Snapchat, Begini Cara Pakainya
Teknologi

Viral di TikTok dan Instagram, Filter Wajah Nangis Ternyata Ada di Snapchat, Begini Cara Pakainya

Truk Hidrogen Terbesar di Dunia, Mampu Bawa 290 Ton Biji Besi
Otomotif

Truk Hidrogen Terbesar di Dunia, Mampu Bawa 290 Ton Biji Besi

Drummer Sheila on 7 Brian Kresna Putro Keluar dari Band
Hiburan

Drummer Sheila on 7 Brian Kresna Putro Keluar dari Band

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!