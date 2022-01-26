English  
The number rose by 40 compared to the previous day. (Photo: MI/Bary Fatahilah)
2,479 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 26 January 2022 15:57
Jakarta: As many as 2,479 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex rose by 40 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number stands at 2,479 today," the spokesman said here on Wednesday morning.
 
Meanwhile, some 2,946 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 11 from 2,957.
 
 
(WAH)
