English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI)

Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Readies Medical Equipment amid BA.4, BA.5 Emergence

English covid-19 cases covid-19 patients infrastructure
Antara • 14 June 2022 16:06
Jakarta: The COVID-19 Emergency Hospital (RSDC) Wisma Atlet has ensured the availability of facilities and infrastructure to respond to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Indonesia Defense Forces (TNI) Health Center Head, Major General Dr Budiman, stated.
 
The hospital has readied medical equipment, medicines, oxygen, and personal protective equipment, as well as ensured the availability of 3,801 beds for patients, according to Budiman.
 
"All the infrastructure is readily available. For example, we have sufficient stock of oxygen even though oxygen support is rarely needed for the new variant," Budiman noted at Tower 1 of the RSDC Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, here on Tuesday.

According to the doctor, the latest Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 that are currently spreading are not dangerous, though people are urged to stay calm and vigilant.
 
"Based on the information, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants have lower severity. They do not cause severe symptoms in patients. We do not need to be afraid but yet must remain vigilant," he added.
 
In addition to facilities and infrastructure, the RSDC Wisma Atlet Kemayoran ensures the availability of human resources (HR) as the vanguards in handling COVID-19.
 
"Praise be to God, our human resources are always sufficient. We calculate with workload analysis. For every 100 patients, we have analyzed how many specialist doctors and nurses are needed. We have calculated from each position," Budiman explained.
 
Hence, regarding the availability of human resources, the RSDC Wisma Atlet Kemayoran has coordinated with all pentahelix levels, such as the government, academics, private parties, the community, and the media, to monitor the latest developments pertaining to COVID-19 cases in Indonesia.
 
"We apply pentahelix coordination with related stakeholders. We also trust and control each other with accountable and auditable measures. All of our hard work is a proof of the people's trust in us," Budiman concluded.
 
Earlier, on June 13, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin had reported eight cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in Indonesia, with three of them being imported cases from delegates attending the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) event in Bali on May 23–28, 2022.
 
In connection with this matter, President Joko Widodo has urged officials to improve accessibility of the COVID-19 booster vaccine to prevent an increase in cases caused by these new subvariants.

 
(WAH)
