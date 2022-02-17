Jokowi Orders Regional Heads to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccination

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today called for the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination, especially for the elderly and children in Indonesia.
According to him, the number of cases of COVID-19 increased significantly over the past few weeks.
"Vaccination is very important because cases are currently on the rise," Jokowi said in a video conference with regional heads and security officials from 12 provinces at the State Palace, Jakarta, Thursday, 17 February 2022.
"So, it is necessary to accelerate vaccination, especially for the elderly and children," Jokowi said.
Jokowi said there are two keys to controlling COVID-19, especially the Omicron variant. First, the speed of vaccination, both the second injection and the booster injection. Second, the public must obey health protocols, most importantly the use of masks.
"This is important to be highlighted, so that all people obey the health protocols," said the president.