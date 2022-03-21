President Jokowi Congratulates All Parties for Successful MotoGP Mandalika

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) congratulated and thanked all parties involved for the successful Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia or the 2022 MotoGP series held in Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), from March 18-20, 2022.
The President, who watched the MotoGP race from the special stands at the Mandalika Circuit on Sunday, specifically expressed his gratitude to NTB people and in particular, those in Lombok Island for their full support for this event.
"This is a big event of a very extraordinary motor sport and I want to express my deepest gratitude, especially to the people of NTB, particularly Lombok, who have given their full support," Jokowi stated on Sunday.
Red Bull KTM rider Miguel Oliveira won the race after 20 laps at the Mandalika Circuit with a time of 33 minutes 27.223 seconds.
Monster Energy Yamaha world champion Fabio Quartararo had to settle for second place after finishing 2.205 seconds ahead of Oliveira, while Ducati rider Johann Zarco completed the podium winners who received the Indonesian Grand Prix trophy from President Jokowi.
President Jokowi also expressed his gratitude to all parties, both the organizers and workers, who had worked day and night to prepare this prestigious event.
He did not deny that there were some aspects in the event that need to be improved considering that Mandalika and Dorna Sports as MotoGP commercial rights holders have long-term cooperation contracts.
"This is a long-term event and we will fix our flaws for next year. Most importantly, I want to congratulate everyone for their hard work. Congratulations!" he emphasized.
The Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at Mandalika marked the first time for the most prestigious two-wheeled racing event was held again in the country after 25 years.