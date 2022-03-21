English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Congratulates All Parties for Successful MotoGP Mandalika

English motogp president joko widodo mandalika circuit
Antara • 21 March 2022 09:59
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) congratulated and thanked all parties involved for the successful Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia or the 2022 MotoGP series held in Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), from March 18-20, 2022.
 
The President, who watched the MotoGP race from the special stands at the Mandalika Circuit on Sunday, specifically expressed his gratitude to NTB people and in particular, those in Lombok Island for their full support for this event.
 
"This is a big event of a very extraordinary motor sport and I want to express my deepest gratitude, especially to the people of NTB, particularly Lombok, who have given their full support," Jokowi stated on Sunday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Red Bull KTM rider Miguel Oliveira won the race after 20 laps at the Mandalika Circuit with a time of 33 minutes 27.223 seconds.
 
Monster Energy Yamaha world champion Fabio Quartararo had to settle for second place after finishing 2.205 seconds ahead of Oliveira, while Ducati rider Johann Zarco completed the podium winners who received the Indonesian Grand Prix trophy from President Jokowi.
 
President Jokowi also expressed his gratitude to all parties, both the organizers and workers, who had worked day and night to prepare this prestigious event.
 
He did not deny that there were some aspects in the event that need to be improved considering that Mandalika and Dorna Sports as MotoGP commercial rights holders have long-term cooperation contracts.
 
"This is a long-term event and we will fix our flaws for next year. Most importantly, I want to congratulate everyone for their hard work. Congratulations!" he emphasized.
 
The Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at Mandalika marked the first time for the most prestigious two-wheeled racing event was held again in the country after 25 years.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta's Sarinah Building Reopens as Major Refurbishment Completed

Jakarta's Sarinah Building Reopens as Major Refurbishment Completed

English
jakarta
Mandalika Circuit Attracts International Racing Organisers: Minister

Mandalika Circuit Attracts International Racing Organisers: Minister

English
mandalika circuit
Indonesia Urges IPU Forum to Reject Unilateralism

Indonesia Urges IPU Forum to Reject Unilateralism

English
puan maharani
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Semakin Melandai, Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 4.699 Hari Ini
Nasional

Semakin Melandai, Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 4.699 Hari Ini

Harga Minyak Goreng Indonesia Paling Murah di ASEAN
Ekonomi

Harga Minyak Goreng Indonesia Paling Murah di ASEAN

Pesawat China Eastern Berpenumpang 133 Orang Jatuh di Guangxi
Internasional

Pesawat China Eastern Berpenumpang 133 Orang Jatuh di Guangxi

Honda & Sony Sepakat Produksi Mobil Listrik Vision-S 02
Otomotif

Honda & Sony Sepakat Produksi Mobil Listrik Vision-S 02

Enzy Storia Lakukan Riset Khusus Sebelum Jadi Istri Rio Dewanto
Hiburan

Enzy Storia Lakukan Riset Khusus Sebelum Jadi Istri Rio Dewanto

2 Tahun Pandemi Sebabkan <i>Learning Loss</i> 13 Bulan
Pendidikan

2 Tahun Pandemi Sebabkan Learning Loss 13 Bulan

Real Madrid Luluh Lantak Dipermalukan Barcelona
Olahraga

Real Madrid Luluh Lantak Dipermalukan Barcelona

30 Maret, Genshin Impact Rilis Update Besar Versi 2.6
Teknologi

30 Maret, Genshin Impact Rilis Update Besar Versi 2.6

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!