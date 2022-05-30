COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Recipients Reach 45.4 Million in Indonesia

COVID-19 Update

(WAH)

Jakarta: Some 3,994 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 200,202,182, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.In the same period, around 5,002 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 167,330,132.Meanwhile, the number of people who have received COVID-19 vaccine booster shot have reached 45,412,157, increasing by 16,162.To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.The Indonesian government recorded 218 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,054,633.From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 287 to 5,895,176.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,586.