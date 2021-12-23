English  
The joint operation will take place from December 24, 2021 to January 2, 2022.
15,900 Joint Personnel to Secure Central Java during Christmas, New Year Holidays

English Christmas and New Year celebrations central java police
Mustholih • 23 December 2021 16:10
Semarang: Thousands of joint personnel have been deployed to secure Central Java Province during Christmas and 2022 New Year holidays. 
 
According to Central Java Police Chief, Inspector General Ahmad Luthfi, the joint personnel will guard 20 toll road rest areas, 84 churches, and other areas.
 
"The goal is to provide security in each area," Luthfi said in Semarang, Central Java, Thursday, December 24, 2021.
 
Luthfi explained that the total number of the joint personnel reaches 15,900.

He added that the joint personnel will come from the National Police and the National Armed Forces (TNI) personnel in Central Java. 
 
The joint operation will take place from December 24, 2021 to January 2, 2022.
 
 
(WAH)
