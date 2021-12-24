1.1 Million Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta ahead of Year-End Holidays: Jasa Marga

Jakarta: At least 1.1 million vehicles has left Greater Jakarta region ahead of year-end holidays, state-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga has said.
Greater Jakarta Region includes Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi.
According to PT Jasa Marga's Corporate Communication & Community Development Group Head Dwimawan Heru, the data was gathered from for main toll gates in the region from December 17 until December 23.
The toll gates are Cikupa Toll Gate, Ciwi Toll Gate, Cikampek Toll Gate and Kalihurip Utama Toll Gate.
"PT Jasa Marga recorded that 1,106,018 vehicles left the region," Dwimawan said in a written statement on Friday.
Compared to the same period last month, he said, the traffic volume at the four main toll gates increased by 8.9 percent.
"It reached 1,015,248 vehicles last month," he stated.