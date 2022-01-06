Pasar Rumput Apartment Accommodates 4,007 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients

Jakarta: As many as 4,007 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number decreased by 58 compared to the previous day.
"The number stands at 4,007 today," the spokesman said here on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, some 1,304 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 98 from 1,206.