English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Albanese will visit Tokyo, Japan for the Quad leaders meeting. (Photo: twitter.com/AlboMP)
Albanese will visit Tokyo, Japan for the Quad leaders meeting. (Photo: twitter.com/AlboMP)

Anthony Albanese Sworn in as Australia's New Prime Minister

English Australia united states Japan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 May 2022 13:09
Canberra: Labor leader Anthony Albanese has been officially sworn in as Australia's 31st Prime Minister on Monday.
 
"I am incredibly honoured and humbled to have been sworn in as Australia's 31st Prime Minister. Australians have voted for change. And my Government intends to implement that change in an orderly way," Albanese told a press conference on Monday morning.
 
After the swearing-in ceremony, Albanese will visit Tokyo, Japan for the Quad leaders meeting.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In Tokyo, Albanese will have bilateral meetings with United States (US) President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
 
"I received a phone call last night and had a very fruitful and positive conversation, renewing my acquaintance with President Biden. The relationship with the United States is our most important, along with our relationships in the region and our multilateral commitments as well," Albanese stated.
 
"The meetings that we will have, not just with the United States, but importantly with our hosts in Japan and India are going to be very important, in a good way, to send a message to the world that there's a new Government in Australia and it's a Government that represents a change, in terms of the way that we deal with the world on issues like climate change, but also a continuity in the way that we have respect for democracy and the way that we value our friendships and long-time alliances," Albanese added.
 
On Saturday, Australia elected its first Labor government in almost a decade.
 
On the election night, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded the election and announced his resignation as Liberal leader.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
GPDRR 2022 Kicks Off with Post-Pandemic Recovery Discussion: Minister

GPDRR 2022 Kicks Off with Post-Pandemic Recovery Discussion: Minister

English
disaster
President Jokowi Congratulates Australia's Albanese on Election Win

President Jokowi Congratulates Australia's Albanese on Election Win

English
president joko widodo
New Zealand Prime Minister to Visit US

New Zealand Prime Minister to Visit US

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Josep Guardiola Pelatih Asing Tersukses di Inggris
Olahraga

Josep Guardiola Pelatih Asing Tersukses di Inggris

Sopir Bus Maut di Ciamis Menyerahkan Diri
Nasional

Sopir Bus Maut di Ciamis Menyerahkan Diri

Abu Janda Sanggah Pembelaan Ahmad Dhani Terhadap Ustaz Abdul Somad
Hiburan

Abu Janda Sanggah Pembelaan Ahmad Dhani Terhadap Ustaz Abdul Somad

Celah Pembiayaan SDGs RI Tembus USD1 Triliun
Ekonomi

Celah Pembiayaan SDGs RI Tembus USD1 Triliun

WHO Sekali Lagi Tegaskan Pandemi Covid-19 Belum Berakhir
Internasional

WHO Sekali Lagi Tegaskan Pandemi Covid-19 Belum Berakhir

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Kembali Diproduksi, Demi Mengenang Orang Tua
Otomotif

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Kembali Diproduksi, Demi Mengenang Orang Tua

DOTA 2 The International 11 Digelar Oktober di Singapura
Teknologi

DOTA 2 The International 11 Digelar Oktober di Singapura

Dibuka 2 Hari Lagi, Ini Jadwal Lengkap SIMAK UI 2022
Pendidikan

Dibuka 2 Hari Lagi, Ini Jadwal Lengkap SIMAK UI 2022

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!