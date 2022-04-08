English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 47 to 155,556.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 47 to 155,556.

Indonesia Adds 1,755 COVID-19 Cases

covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 April 2022 16:58
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,755 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,030,168.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,442 to 5,798,044.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 47 to 155,556

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

With an additional 3.5 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Jakarta on April 3, the United States (US) has donated 35.8 million doses to Indonesia and over a half billion vaccines to more than 110 countries in every region of the world. 
 
As of March 17, the US has delivered over 500 million COVID-19 vaccines globally—more doses than any other nation. 
 
For every vaccine administered in the United States, nearly one more has been shipped overseas. 
 
(WAH)
