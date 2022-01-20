Ministry Provides Tents for Banten Quake Victims

Jakarta: The Social Affairs Ministry had readied tents near houses that incurred major damages due to the earthquake in Pandeglang as a precautionary measure against aftershocks following a quake that struck Banten on January 14.
"For now, we are readying tents for residents fearful of staying at their home after the earthquake struck," Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini remarked while accompanying Vice President Ma'ruf Amin during his visit to Cibeulah Village, Munjul Sub-district, Pandeglang District, on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Deputy Head of Pandeglang District Tanto W. Arban remarked that some 400 houses in his area were heavily damaged by the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck on January 14.
Before any repairs or rehabilitation assistance from the government, the affected residents have received temporary tents from the ministry as a precautionary measure against aftershocks.
Of the around 400 houses that were heavily damaged, the ministry had distributed some tents to the affected residents.
On the same occasion, Vice President Amin, in the company of Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini, Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Suharyanto, Deputy Governor of Banten Andika Hazrumy, and Head of Pandeglang District Irna Narulita, visited victims of the M 6.7 earthquake in Cibeulah Village.
The entourage inspected houses damaged by the earthquake and handed over social assistance to the residents.
Amin visited two houses damaged by the earthquake belonging to Bahrudin and Dedi, residents of Cibeulah Village, Pandeglang District.
"The government is readying the best possible solution for the people here, as this area is prone to earthquakes," Amin remarked.
The possible solution could be in the form of relocation for the surrounding community, he added.
However, the government, through the Ministry of Social Affairs, has readied temporary tents in each of the houses of the victims.
On this occasion, the vice president symbolically handed over social assistance to the earthquake victims.
After reviewing the residents' damaged houses, Amin and his entourage continued their visit to the Banten Governor's hall to hold meetings with the governor and district heads regarding the progress in organizing public service malls and empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the province.