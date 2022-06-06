Jakarta: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the ASEAN headquarters during his visit to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, on Monday, June 6, 2022.
"Today I met with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi," Prime Minister Albanese said on his official twitter page on Monday afternoon.
During the meeting, the newly-elected Prime Minister reiterated Australia’s support for ASEAN centrality, the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and its vision for a peaceful, prosperous and secure region.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Albanese conveyed its commitment to deepening engagement between Australia and Southeast Asian countries during his bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
"We will deliver a comprehensive ASEAN Economic Strategy to 2040 to map current and future export and investment opportunities across key ASEAN markets," he said in a statementt after the bilateral meeting.
Arriving in Indonesia on Sunday, June 6, 2022, Prime Minister Albanese is scheduled to return to Australia on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.