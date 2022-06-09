English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Visits Wakatobi Regency

English president joko widodo Jokowi tourism
Andhika Prasetyo • 09 June 2022 13:30
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) conducted a working visit to Wakatobi Regency in Southeast Sulawesi Province on Thursday, June 9, 2022. 
 
The Head of State and his entourage took off from Haluoleo Air Force Base in South Konawe Regency at around 07.40 Central Indonesia Time (WITA).
 
Arriving at Matahora Airport in Wakatobi Regency, Jokowi went straight to Marina Togo Mowondu. 
 
The President is scheduled to attend and open the 2022 Agrarian Reform Task Force Summit.
 
"After that, the president will go to Mola Village to hand over land certificates to the community," said Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media at the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin, in a written statement on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


After handing over the certificates, Jokowi and his entourage will continue their journey to Pasar Pagi to distribute social assistance. 
 
Furthermore, the President is scheduled to inaugurate a number of ports and motorized passenger ships (KMP) at Wanci Port.
 
Ending the series of events in the popular tourism destination, Jokowi will release sea turtle hatchlings at Patuno Resort with the community around Wakatobi Regency. 
 
(WAH)
