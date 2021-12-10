English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Cracking down on corruption is pivotal to save state money.
Cracking down on corruption is pivotal to save state money.

Jokowi Calls for Creation of Criminal Asset Confiscation Law

English corruption president joko widodo tax
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 December 2021 12:36
Jakarta: Cracking down on corruption is pivotal to save state money and restore state losses, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
 
"We must prioritize asset recovery and increase in non-tax state revenue (PNBP) to save and restore state finances and take corruption prevention measures in the first place," the President said in his remarks at the Commemoration of the 2021 International Anti-Corruption Day at the Red and White building of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Jakarta, Thursday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
On that occasion, the Head of State also expressed appreciation to law enforcement officers for asset recovery and increase in the PNBP.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In the first semester of 2021, he said, the Attorney General’s Office managed to restore state losses from handling corruption cases of around Rp15 trillion.
 
The President also underscored that the Government continues to push for the enactment of Criminal Act of Asset-forfeiture Law in order to realize a professional, transparent, and accountable law enforcement and improve people’s welfare.
 
The President also pointed out that Indonesia has embarked on international collaborations for the return of assets from criminal offenses, including the agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters that has been agreed with Switzerland and Russia. 
 
According to him, the two countries are ready to assist Indonesia in tracing, freezing, and confiscating assets resulting from criminal offenses abroad.
 
The President further said prevention is a more fundamental step in the fight against corruption.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
$150 Million ADB Loan to Improve SOEs in Papua New Guinea

$150 Million ADB Loan to Improve SOEs in Papua New Guinea

English
papua new guinea
World Bank Approves $400 Million Loan to Boost Economic Recovery in Kazakhstan

World Bank Approves $400 Million Loan to Boost Economic Recovery in Kazakhstan

English
Kazakhstan
RCEP Expected to Boost Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery

RCEP Expected to Boost Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery

English
RCEP
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden: Jangan Kriminalisasi Kebebasan Berpendapat
Nasional

Presiden: Jangan Kriminalisasi Kebebasan Berpendapat

All New Toyota Avanza Di Filipina Tahun Depan, Impor dari Indonesia?
Otomotif

All New Toyota Avanza Di Filipina Tahun Depan, Impor dari Indonesia?

Pesantren di Cibiru Tempat 12 Santri Diperkosa Tak Berizin
Pendidikan

Pesantren di Cibiru Tempat 12 Santri Diperkosa Tak Berizin

November 2021, Harga Minyak Mentah Indonesia Turun USD1,67/Barel
Ekonomi

November 2021, Harga Minyak Mentah Indonesia Turun USD1,67/Barel

Daftar 16 Tim yang Lolos ke Fase Gugur Liga Europa
Olahraga

Daftar 16 Tim yang Lolos ke Fase Gugur Liga Europa

10 Lagu Terpopuler di Spotify Selama Lima Tahun
Hiburan

10 Lagu Terpopuler di Spotify Selama Lima Tahun

49 Imigran Gelap Tewas dalam Kecelakaan Truk di Meksiko
Internasional

49 Imigran Gelap Tewas dalam Kecelakaan Truk di Meksiko

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar
Teknologi

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!