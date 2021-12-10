Jokowi Calls for Creation of Criminal Asset Confiscation Law

Jakarta: Cracking down on corruption is pivotal to save state money and restore state losses, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
"We must prioritize asset recovery and increase in non-tax state revenue (PNBP) to save and restore state finances and take corruption prevention measures in the first place," the President said in his remarks at the Commemoration of the 2021 International Anti-Corruption Day at the Red and White building of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Jakarta, Thursday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
On that occasion, the Head of State also expressed appreciation to law enforcement officers for asset recovery and increase in the PNBP.
In the first semester of 2021, he said, the Attorney General’s Office managed to restore state losses from handling corruption cases of around Rp15 trillion.
The President also underscored that the Government continues to push for the enactment of Criminal Act of Asset-forfeiture Law in order to realize a professional, transparent, and accountable law enforcement and improve people’s welfare.
The President also pointed out that Indonesia has embarked on international collaborations for the return of assets from criminal offenses, including the agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters that has been agreed with Switzerland and Russia.
According to him, the two countries are ready to assist Indonesia in tracing, freezing, and confiscating assets resulting from criminal offenses abroad.
The President further said prevention is a more fundamental step in the fight against corruption.