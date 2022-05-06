English  
?West Papua sets alert status for acute hepatitis spread. Photo: AFP
?West Papua sets alert status for acute hepatitis spread. Photo: AFP

West Papua Sets Alert Status for Acute Hepatitis Spread

English health west papua province Acute Hepatitis
Antara • 06 May 2022 15:21
West Papua: The West Papua Provincial Health Office has declared an alert status throughout its territory against the spread of a mysterious acute hepatitis whose cause is unknown.
 
Head of Disease Prevention and Control (P2P) of the West Papua Provincial Health Office, Norma, stated that this alert status was in accordance with the Ministry of Health's instructions for the mysterious acute hepatitis.
 
"This alert status applies nationally, specifically for West Papua, we direct every government, private and public health center to report immediately if there is an increase in hepatitis cases in the region," said Norma, Friday, May 6, 2022.

Furthermore, medical officers in all health care facilities are expected to be active in taking initial steps by observing the characteristics of hepatitis in infants, toddlers, and children in their respective environments.
 
"Until now, West Papua has not had any reports of mysterious acute hepatitis cases. However, we will be more vigilant by conducting blood sample examinations for infants, toddlers, and children as an early detection step," he said.
 
Norma explained that acute hepatitis which is currently spreading in a number of countries is different from other hepatitis diseases because the cause is not yet known. In addition, this disease is more severe in effect and appears together very quickly.
 
"Generally, Papua and West Papua only recorded Hepatitis A, B, C, D, E. While this new case was recorded to attack children under the age of 16 years, but more are under the age of 10 years," he said.
 
Due to the factors mentioned, Norma appealed to the public to be aware of the symptoms of this acute hepatitis disease that has attacked children.
 
"As for the initial symptoms of children suffering from this disease, he said, ranging from symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, sometimes accompanied by fever, and the color of the eyes or skin if observed carefully will turn yellow," he said.
 
