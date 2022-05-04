English  
IDAI appealed to all health workers, especially parents and children, to continue to tighten health protocols to prevent the spread of acute hepatitis. Photo: AFP
Pediatrician Asks Peoples Cautious About Transmission of Acute Hepatitis

Atalya Puspa • 04 May 2022 13:29
Jakarta: The Indonesian Pediatrician Association (IDAI) appealed to all health workers, especially parents and children, to continue to tighten health protocols (prokes) to prevent the spread of acute hepatitis. Especially during the holiday season.
 
The Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) through the Director General of Prevention and Control issued a circular letter number HK.02.02/C/2515/2022 Concerning Precautions for Finding Cases of Acute Hepatitis of Unknown Aetiology on 27 April 2022.
 
"So that people remain calm and careful, and prevent infection with various steps," said IDAI Chairman Piprim Basarah Yanuarso in an official statement, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Steps to prevent infection can be done by washing hands, drinking clean boiled water, and eating clean and cooked food. Another effort that can be done is to dispose of feces or disposable diapers in the wrong place.
 
Then, use your own eating utensils and wear a mask and keep your distance. Parents are also asked to detect early if they find children with symptoms such as jaundice, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, decreased consciousness/seizures, lethargy, and high fever. Parents are expected to immediately check their child to the nearest health service facility if they find these symptoms.
 
"So far, clinical and public health responses have been implemented in the United Kingdom and the countries where this case emerged to coordinate case finding with investigation of the cause of illness in this case of acute hepatitis," Piprim said.
 
IDAI fully supports the government's efforts. IDAI even immediately coordinated with relevant medical experts to thoroughly investigate cases known as acute hepatitis with no etiology.
 
"IDAI also asks for help and support from every medical and health worker to actively educate the local community to immediately visit the nearest health service facility (Fasyankes) if there are children or family members who experience the symptoms above and consult with the relevant specialist for services and supervising strictly with this disease, and report it to the local Health Office," he said.
 
(FJR)
