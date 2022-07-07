Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appreciated the performance of the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo.
The Minister of Agriculture has proven to be able to maintain the quantity of food production in the last three years, especially rice commodities.
These positive results have enabled Indonesia to avoid the threat of a global food crisis.
"Food prices around the world have gone up. Some have gone up by 30 percent. Some have gone up by 50 percent. Fortunately for us, thank God, our people, mainly farmers, are still producing rice and so far the prices have not gone up, hopefully it won't go up," Jokowi said During the National Family Day event, Medan, North Sumatra on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
The Head of State said that the national rice production was so abundant that it even exceeded the domestic demand since 2020. Indonesia no longer imports rice as it did in previous years.
"Because the stock is always there and we haven't imported rice for three years. Usually we import 1.5 million to 2 million tons. This is no longer needed. The Minister of Agriculture (Shahrul Yasin Limpo) is here. Thank you, Minister. , said the president.
However, Jokowi advised the Agriculture Minister not to be complacent.
According to him, there are many other staple foods that are also needed, and unfortunately not many can not even be produced in the country, for example wheat.
"We import very large amount of wheat, 11 million tons. Be careful, there is a war in Ukraine," said Jokowi.