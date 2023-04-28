English  
Illustration of Munir murder case. (MI/Galih Pradipta)
Illustration of Munir murder case. (MI/Galih Pradipta)

Komnas HAM Will Add External Team to Investigate Munir Case

Yakub Pryatama Wijayaatmaja • 28 April 2023 20:36
Jakarta: The National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) said it would add an external team of investigators to investigate the serious determination of human rights in the murder of activist Munir Said Thalib.
 
Komnas HAM member Anis Hidayah said that so far his party had only formed an internal investigation team consisting of Komnas HAM members.
 
"For Munir's investigation, a team has been formed by Komnas HAM. I am part of Munir's team," Anis told Media Indonesia, Thursday, April 27, 2023.
 
Anis admitted that the Komnas HAM investigation team was still carrying out their investigation. However, Anis said that the investigation into Munir's case was still limited to being carried out by the Komnas HAM internal team.
 
So, continued Anis, in the near future Komnas HAM will add or equip a team with external investigators. "We will convey to the public for immediate updates regarding the performance of Munir's team," he said.
 
Anis said that Komnas HAM is still consolidating to determine which institutions will become part of the external team investigating the determination of serious human rights in the Munir murder case. Anis said that his party is looking for two or three members to meet the needs of an external team.
 
"Still in consolidation. We will inform you as soon as possible," he said.
 
Komnas HAM plans to target the investigation into the determination of serious human rights in the murder of activist Munir Said Thalib to be completed by June 2023.
 
Currently, the Munir case has not been determined as a serious human rights violation by Komnas HAM. This is because Komnas HAM must form an ad hoc team to conduct an investigation before the case is declared as serious human rights.
 
When it is complete, Komnas HAM will send the report to the Attorney General's Office to continue the investigation and bring it to the severe human rights court.
 
It is known that activist Munir Said Thalib was killed by using arsenic poison in a planned manner on September 7, 2004. Actually, the court has decided two field actors. However, the court also acquitted Muchdi Purwoprandjono, who at that time served as a deputy for the State Intelligence Agency (BIN). (Kevin Schreiber)
 
Peringatan!