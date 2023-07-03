President Jokowi Visits Australia and Papua New Guinea, will meet with CEOs

"Australia and Papua New Guinea are our close neighbours and good friends, as well as Indonesia's strategic partners in the Pacific," said Jokowi at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport, Jakarta, July 3, 2023, before leaving for Australia.
The Head of State explained that he last met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in June 2022 in Bogor, West Java. Apart from attending the Annual Leader Meeting, the President will meet with entrepreneurs and chief executive officers (CEOs) of Australian companies that have invested in Indonesia.
Jokowi revealed that trade cooperation between Indonesia and Australia has increased quite drastically. This include about investment.
"A number of priority agendas that will be discussed in Australia are primarily investment, trade," said the former Mayor of Solo.
In addition, Indonesia will cooperate in other fields, namely health, energy transition and human resources with Australia.
After the visit to Australia, the President continued his trip to Papua New Guinea. According to Jokowi, this was a return visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape.
"I will also meet with the governor general and attend the first Indonesia-Papua New Guinea business forum," the President explained.