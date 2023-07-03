English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres

President Jokowi Visits Australia and Papua New Guinea, will meet with CEOs

Indriyani Astuti • 03 July 2023 15:16
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) made a working visit to Sydney, Australia and Papua New Guinea starting today, 3 July 2023 to Thursday, 6 July 2023. Jokowi said the visit had strategic value for Indonesia.
 
"Australia and Papua New Guinea are our close neighbours and good friends, as well as Indonesia's strategic partners in the Pacific," said Jokowi at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport, Jakarta, July 3, 2023, before leaving for Australia.
 
The Head of State explained that he last met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in June 2022 in Bogor, West Java. Apart from attending the Annual Leader Meeting, the President will meet with entrepreneurs and chief executive officers (CEOs) of Australian companies that have invested in Indonesia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Jokowi revealed that trade cooperation between Indonesia and Australia has increased quite drastically. This include about investment.
 
"A number of priority agendas that will be discussed in Australia are primarily investment, trade," said the former Mayor of Solo.
 
In addition, Indonesia will cooperate in other fields, namely health, energy transition and human resources with Australia.
 
After the visit to Australia, the President continued his trip to Papua New Guinea. According to Jokowi, this was a return visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape.
 
"I will also meet with the governor general and attend the first Indonesia-Papua New Guinea business forum," the President explained.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Presiden Joko Widodo menyampaikan keterangan di Bandara Halim Perdanakusumah, Jakarta, Senin, 3 Juli 2023. (Setkab.go.id)

Investasi dan Perdagangan Jadi Fokus Kunjungan Jokowi ke Australia dan Papua Nugini

Siap Sambut Presiden Jokowi, PM Australia: Indonesia Penting Bagi Kami

Kesetaraan Gender Bidang Infrastruktur di Hari Perempuan Internasional

BACA JUGA
Tracing Lukas Enembe's Food Expense, which Reaches IDR1 Billion a Day

Tracing Lukas Enembe's Food Expense, which Reaches IDR1 Billion a Day

English
Lukas Enembe
PPIH Reminds Pilgrims not to bring Zamzam Water in Suitcases

PPIH Reminds Pilgrims not to bring Zamzam Water in Suitcases

English
hajj and umrah
Revenge Porn Cases keeps Popping up in the Digital Age

Revenge Porn Cases keeps Popping up in the Digital Age

English
pornografi
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
RI Luncurkan <i>Roadmap</i> Ekonomi Biru Demi Wujudkan Visi Indonesia 2045
Ekonomi

RI Luncurkan Roadmap Ekonomi Biru Demi Wujudkan Visi Indonesia 2045

Bos Wagner Dituduh 'Keluar Jalur' karena Terima Uang Berlimpah, Seberapa Banyak?
Internasional

Bos Wagner Dituduh 'Keluar Jalur' karena Terima Uang Berlimpah, Seberapa Banyak?

Hasil Seleksi PPDB DKI Jakarta 2023 Diumumkan Hari Ini, Jalur Apa Saja?
Pendidikan

Hasil Seleksi PPDB DKI Jakarta 2023 Diumumkan Hari Ini, Jalur Apa Saja?

Penyanderaan Pilot Susi Air, Presiden: Kita Terus Berusaha
Nasional

Penyanderaan Pilot Susi Air, Presiden: Kita Terus Berusaha

Lionel Messi di Mata Bos Inter Miami
Olahraga

Lionel Messi di Mata Bos Inter Miami

Rendy Kjaernett Tak Tahu Cara Berhenti Selingkuh dengan Syahnaz Sadiqah
Hiburan

Rendy Kjaernett Tak Tahu Cara Berhenti Selingkuh dengan Syahnaz Sadiqah

Ini Mobil Dinas Terbaru Pj Gubernur DKI Jakarta
Otomotif

Ini Mobil Dinas Terbaru Pj Gubernur DKI Jakarta

Catat, Cara Berlangganan Twitter Blue dan Harganya di Indonesia!
Teknologi

Catat, Cara Berlangganan Twitter Blue dan Harganya di Indonesia!

Jadi Akses ke IKN Nusantara, Pemerintah Bangun Jembatan Senilai Rp471 Miliar
Properti

Jadi Akses ke IKN Nusantara, Pemerintah Bangun Jembatan Senilai Rp471 Miliar

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!