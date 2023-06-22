Endemic Period, Government Remains Alert to Face Emergencies

"The government remains alert in facing potential emergencies in the future," said the spokesperson for the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, in a teleconference in Jakarta, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
The form of preparedness in question is to increase the ability to detect disease. Then, intensify efforts to prevent disease and deal with disasters.
"All people are asked to continue to apply the precautionary principle in maintaining health," he explained.
Wiku said that currently the community can more freely carry out economic and social activities. However, a clean and healthy lifestyle should not be forgotten.
"Because an emergency can happen at any time, given the potential for changes in health, social, natural and environmental conditions," he said.
Wiku is optimistic that Indonesia will be tougher and more solid. Indonesia has been proven to handle emergencies at the central to regional levels.
"This is a national asset in handling emergencies in the future," he said.
The government has officially announced that Indonesia has released its Covid-19 pandemic title. Currently, the virus is endemic.
"After more than 3 years we have struggled together to face the Covid-19 pandemic, since today, Wednesday 21 June 2023, the government has decided to revoke the pandemic status and we are entering an endemic period," said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Jakarta, Wednesday, 21 June 2023. (Kevin Schreiber)