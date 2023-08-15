Prabowo Handed Over Two Battleships to the Indonesian Navy

The handover of the two ships was carried out at Madura Pier, Ujung Koarmada II, Surabaya, to TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono and KSAL TNI Admiral Muhammad Ali.
"Today, Indonesia has received a new defense system and the result of the same modern work as the German federation government. The arrival of the defense equipment is proof of the close cooperation between the two countries and the Ministry of Defense in particular," said Defense Minister Prabowo, Monday, 14 August 2023.
He said as an archipelagic country, it needed a strong maritime power. The two ships then appeared with six other ships in the parade which was witnessed by Prabowo and the Indonesian Navy.
The crew of the ship also gave respect while driving at a speed of 15 knots. The eight ships that appeared on the sailing pass were KRI Pulau Fani-731, KRI Pulau Fanildo-732, KRI Kapak-625, KRI Panah-626, KRI Halasan-630, KRI Tombak-629, KRI Sampari-628 and KRI Golok-688.
According to Prabowo, military power is a basic need that must be fulfilled by a country in order to maintain its superiority. According to him, the successful construction of this ship is proof that the government is serious about guaranteeing the sovereignty of the nation and state.
"I hope that this sophisticated ship can always be used properly and cared for so that it is always ready to operate in protecting the Republic of Indonesia," he said.
After the ship parade, Indonesian Navy troops, especially Koarmada II, participated in a demonstration of martial arts in the form of basic punches, blocks and kicks, as well as attacks and defense movements from opponent attacks.
In addition, they also demonstrated a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) scenario. Namely the ability to search, ambush and escape ships which are mandatory components on warships to deal with various forms of violations of sovereignty and law at sea.
The performance featured an anti-terror demonstration by the Koarmada II Frog Troop Command Unit (Satkopaska) in the presence of Prabowo who was seated accompanied by the TNI Commander, KSAL, and RI Commander in Chief Armed Forces Vice Admiral TNI Herru Kusmanto.
The demonstration was closed by parachuting from a height of 6,000 feet by a number of personnel, who raised the Armada flag, the Navy flag, the TNI Headquarters flag, the Indonesian Ministry of Defense flag and the red and white flag.