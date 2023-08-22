Indonesia Purchases 24 Units of F-15EX Combat Aircraft

Jakarta: The government continues to strengthen the defense sector. This time, the Ministry of Defense purchased 24 F-15EX fighter aircraft from the United States (US).

The certainty of the procurement of defense equipment is carried out by signing a memorandum of understanding for the purchase made with The Boeing Company, St. Louis, Missouri. The agreement was witnessed by the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto.

"The signing of the MoU commitment to purchase 24 units of F-15EX Combat Aircraft," Prabowo said in a photo statement on his Instagram account @prabowo, Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Apart from being a witness, Prabowo toured the office of The Boeing Company. He also saw the fighter unit in the Boeing office.

The plan to buy the 24 combat aircraft was conveyed by Prabowo in November 2022. At that time, Prabowo said that the purchase of the F-15EX fighter jets was in an advanced stage and was awaiting final approval from the government.

This certainty was conveyed by Prabowo after holding a one-on-one conversation with the United States Minister of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Indonesian Ministry of Defense office, Jakarta. According to him, Boeing agreed to the financial offer given.

The F-15EX fighter is the newest type. This aircraft has several advantages as follows:

1. Payload Capability: The F-15EX can carry up to 29,500 pounds (about 13,380 kilograms) of payload. This makes it capable of carrying more weapons than previous generations of fighter aircraft.

2.High Engine Performance: Equipped with modern engines which give the aircraft more speed and agility.

3.Robust Aircraft Structures: Designed to have a service life of up to 20,000 flight hours, which gives it advantages in terms of durability and long operational range.

4. Advanced Avionics System: The F-15EX is equipped with an advanced radar and other avionics systems that enable the aircraft to detect and track targets with high accuracy.

5.Survivability: The aircraft has electronic protection, including advanced electronic warfare systems to enhance battlefield survivability.

6.Weapon Integration: The F-15EX can be equipped with various types of weapons, from air-to-air missiles, bombs, to other special weapons.

7. Ease in Maintenance: One of the design goals of the F-15EX was to minimize operating and maintenance costs, as well as extending the time between maintenance.

8.Multi-Mission Capability: The F-15EX can be operated in a variety of missions, ranging from air superiority, ground attack, to maritime operations.

9.Connectivity with Other Systems: The aircraft is designed to be able to communicate and operate well within a wider combat network, enabling it to collaborate with other systems such as satellites, UAVs and other aircraft.

These advantages make the F-15EX one of the most advanced and versatile combat aircraft in the world today.

