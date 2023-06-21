English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Photo: Media Indonesia
Photo: Media Indonesia

LPS Adds Special Commissioner for Policy Guarantee

Media Indonesia • 21 June 2023 16:36
Jakarta: Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS), Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, said that LPS will change its organizational structure by adding Members of the Board of Commissioners (ADK) specifically for the Insurance Guarantee Policy Program (PPP) no later than 2027.
 
"It will be chosen no later than a year before 2028, but it could be earlier, depending on preparations and needs that arise in the coming years," said Purbaya, reported by Media Indonesia, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
 
Purbaya explained that later the ADK election procedure for guaranteeing insurance policies would be chosen by the President, then proposed and decided by the House of Representatives (DPR).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"It's similar to BI and OJK, so the LPS has changed a bit, before it was just the president, now the president is going to the DPR. So, it's like getting promoted," he said.
 
This is in accordance with the LPS' mandate in Law Number 4 of 2023 concerning the Development and Strengthening of the Financial Sector (UU P2SK), which adds to the authority of LPS in the realm of guaranteeing insurance policies.
 
Through the P2SK Law, in addition to guaranteeing banking, LPS is currently responsible for guaranteeing public funds at insurance companies. Purbaya said the Policy Guarantee Program (PPP) would begin implementation on January 12, 2028.
 
The other LPS mandates include placing funds in Banks Under Health (BDP) as well as exemption from certain LPS powers from the Limited Liability Company Law, the Banking Law and the Capital Market Law.
 
Purbaya assesses that the P2SK Law will strengthen the direction of coordination between authorities involved in the financial sector, namely the Ministry of Finance, Bank Indonesia, the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and LPS which are members of the Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK).
 
With this new mandate, the main function of LPS has also been expanded, which is currently an institution that guarantees deposits, guarantees policies, actively participates in maintaining Financial System Stability, carries out bank resolutions as well as liquidates insurance companies.
 
The P2SK Law is one of the laws with high urgency because it was born as a new milestone in Indonesia's financial sector reform for a more developed, inclusive and stable financial sector. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi. Foto: Medcom.id

Wow! Rp373 Miliar Simpanan Nasabah di 119 Bank Gagal Tak Layak Bayar

LPS Tambah Anggota Dewan Komisioner Khusus Penjaminan Polis

Ada UU P2SK, LPS Sosialisasikan Mandat Baru ke Industri Keuangan

BACA JUGA
Expert sees Jokowi Wanting to Get Out of the Shadow of PDI Perjuangan

Expert sees Jokowi Wanting to Get Out of the Shadow of PDI Perjuangan

English
Jokowi
ATM Compromised, BTN Guarantees No Money Lost

ATM Compromised, BTN Guarantees No Money Lost

English
BTN
42 Thousand People Injected with Second Booster Vaccine

42 Thousand People Injected with Second Booster Vaccine

English
vaccination
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KPK Sebut Pungli Biar Tahanan Bisa Bawa Masuk Duit ke Sel
Nasional

KPK Sebut Pungli Biar Tahanan Bisa Bawa Masuk Duit ke Sel

Ledakan di Lokasi Bersejarah Paris, 37 Orang Dilaporkan Terluka
Internasional

Ledakan di Lokasi Bersejarah Paris, 37 Orang Dilaporkan Terluka

Mantap! God Bless Rilis Album Baru di Usia 50 Tahun
Hiburan

Mantap! God Bless Rilis Album Baru di Usia 50 Tahun

Ekonomi Diharapkan Tetap Bergeliat Usai Jokowi Umumkan Status Endemi
Ekonomi

Ekonomi Diharapkan Tetap Bergeliat Usai Jokowi Umumkan Status Endemi

Simak! Cara Lengkap Unduh Sertifikat UTBK SNBT 2023
Pendidikan

Simak! Cara Lengkap Unduh Sertifikat UTBK SNBT 2023

Susul Benzema, Kante Hijrah ke Al-Ittihad
Olahraga

Susul Benzema, Kante Hijrah ke Al-Ittihad

WhatsApp Hadirkan Fitur Privasi Baru
Teknologi

WhatsApp Hadirkan Fitur Privasi Baru

Mitsubishi <i>Spill</i> Desain Triton Baru, Meluncur Juli
Otomotif

Mitsubishi Spill Desain Triton Baru, Meluncur Juli

Penataan Kawasan Wisata Rumah Adat Atakkae di Sulsel Habiskan Rp5,8 Miliar
Properti

Penataan Kawasan Wisata Rumah Adat Atakkae di Sulsel Habiskan Rp5,8 Miliar

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!